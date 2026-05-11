‘Women’s security remains critical issue in Assam’: Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP ahead of swearing-in

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on May 11 said the newly elected BJP government in the state must focus on public welfare and improve women’s safety, while urging the Assam Police to work independently instead of acting as “agents of the BJP”.

Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi said the people of Assam expected the government to address key public concerns after the BJP-led NDA secured a third consecutive term in the Assembly elections.

“People’s interests matter most in a democracy. The government must fulfil the expectations of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

Referring to women voters, he said, “The women of Assam have voted for the BJP. But the security of women remains a critical issue in Assam.”

Gogoi also said he hoped the Assam Police would be directed to focus on public security responsibilities rather than political interests. “I am assuming Assam Police, instead of acting as agents of the BJP, will in the future be strictly ordered to focus on the security of women,” he added.

The remarks came a day before Sarma is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, on May 12.

Earlier, Sarma said the new government’s first priority would be implementing promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto. He said the first Cabinet meeting would be held soon after the oath-taking ceremony.

“Implementing our manifesto will be our aim,” Sarma told reporters.

According to the Assam government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the event in Guwahati.

The BJP-led NDA registered a decisive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front won 10 seats each.

The Congress-led opposition alliance managed 19 seats, while Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front won two seats each. The Trinamool Congress secured one seat, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to win any seat.