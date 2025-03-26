Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the steady rise in women's participation in the state's labour force, attributing it to a safe environment, empowering policies, and a strong focus on skill development.

Sharing the latest figures, Sarma stated that women's workforce participation in Assam now stands at 52.8% in rural areas and 31.5% in urban areas, surpassing the national average.

He emphasized that the state government's pro-women initiatives, including self-employment schemes, financial aid programs, and skill development training, have significantly contributed to this upward trend.

The Assam government continues to focus on enhancing economic opportunities for women, ensuring their greater integration into the workforce.



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