‘Won’t allow country to be destabilised’: Assam BJP chief targets Congress

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on October 12 accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of attempting to create instability in the country and undermine democratic institutions, announcing a public awareness campaign across Assam from October 13.

Saikia alleged that the Congress questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission when it lost elections but accepted them when it emerged victorious.

“When they win elections, they deem EVMs and the Election Commission to be fine; yet, when they lose, they claim the EVMs and the Election Commission are flawed,” Saikia said, describing it as the Congress's alleged double standards.

He claimed that voters had recognised what he described as the party's contradictory positions and said the BJP would oppose any attempt to destabilise the country.

“We will not allow the country to be destabilised. We will not let the agenda of Congress and other opposing political parties succeed,” he said.

Saikia said the BJP would organise public awareness rallies across Assam from October 13 to highlight its allegations against the Congress and other Opposition parties.

The announcement comes amid a political confrontation over the Election Commission, electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress has raised concerns over the electoral process, while the BJP has accused the Opposition of undermining democratic institutions.