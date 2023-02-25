A wooden bridge has been installed on the Sixmile flyover in Guwahati, Assam. A photo of the bridge recently went viral online, gaining a lot of attention. It is rare to see such engineering which is making the bridge itself a "unique one".

Owing to the ongoing construction work, commuters are facing a lot of inconveniences. People have been complaining that traffic snarls in the Sixmile area were a frequent phenomenon earlier too but the problem has aggravated with the construction work beginning earlier this year.

IndiaTodayNE reached out to shops and people near the construction location to dig out more details.

“The construction of a bridge over a flyover seems strange. Not sure whether it is the new technology or the old one. But, we continue to have faith in our government, and everything they do may be for the best”, one commuter told this publication.

Concerns have been raised about the work's slow progress. Residents may not get relief from traffic woes for at least a year if the current pace is maintained.

“We are facing a lot of trouble in the past years. The noise keeps on coming because of the ongoing construction. It’s been months since the construction started. Other work are also going on in the area for the last six months. It is just not worth it because no vehicle can cross the bridge as it is a wooden bridge and it is not strong enough to handle the load. The road above is closed and it is leading to traffic jams and it is hampering our business too”, one shopkeeper informed IndiaTodayNE.

The street vendors are experiencing a lot of challenges as Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) asked them to evacuate the spot due to the bridge construction many times.

“I have been running this shop for six years now. I had to keep my shop closed for a month because of the ongoing construction and a few officials and ministers also came for inspection though I am not well aware of it. GMC had been harassing us daily. We are common people and nobody cares about our complaints. We have to follow every order they gave us and run like dogs from one place to another”, one woman vendor said while sharing their views on the ongoing bridge construction.