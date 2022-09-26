Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 26 said that the work on the ambitious flyover over the Kaziranga National park (KNP) will start in the first half of 2024 after getting clearance from the forest department.

Stating that the work is likely to be started by early 2024, the Chief Minister said that the flyover will not go over the existing National Highway 37 and there will be no loss to the common man.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the three-day Chintan Shivir held at the Borgas Resort, Sarma informed media that an ambitious scheme of Rs 5,000 crore has been initially discussed to provide self-employment to two to three lakh unemployed youth of the state.

"It is not possible to solve the problem of unemployment by jobs alone, so the state government is thinking in this direction for self-employment of unemployed youth," CM Sarma added.

Through this 'thought camp' the state government also discussed the percentage of GDP in the state, how far could be moved forward economically by 2026.

He also informed that an initial plan was prepared on how the government would move forward till the next year 2026 with ministers and heads of various departments.

Chief Minister Sharma also said that the action plan of the entire plan would soon be prepared and the work would be ready to go ahead with a cabinet decision.

On the last day of Chintan Shivir, Ministers Atul Bora, Nandita Garlosa, Jogen Mohan, were present at the yoga session along with including Parimal Suklabaidya were accompanied by officials from Assam as well as other states.

On the last day of Chintan Shivir, the programme highlighted rural and urban development, agricultural development, annual income raising plans of Assam as well as new concerns for social and economic development of the state as a whole.