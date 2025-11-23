Workers are the backbone of nation-building: Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh

Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, November 23 reaffirmed that workers remain the “backbone of nation-building” while addressing a massive gathering at Shramik Kalyan Divas, organised in Dibrugarh to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned labour leader Santosh Kumar Tanti.

The programme, dedicated to Tanti’s lifelong fight for the rights and dignity of tea tribe and Adivasi workers, also witnessed the rollout of several welfare initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of labourers in tea-growing regions.

“Workers are the miners of nation-building”: Sonowal

Highlighting the indispensable role of workers in national development, Sonowal said,

“A country that does not respect its workers can never become strong. Workers are the foundation upon which a prosperous India will rise.”

He criticised previous governments for treating labour communities merely as vote banks without ensuring genuine socio-economic upliftment.

Sonowal stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, welfare measures for the poor and labour sectors have expanded significantly over the past 11 years. He cited reforms in housing, healthcare, education, ration distribution, LPG access, and connectivity as major contributors to improving the lives of workers.

He further noted that India has now become the world’s fourth-largest economy and urged tea companies to produce more value-added tea products to boost global competitiveness.

Welfare Initiatives Announced

During Shramik Kalyan Divas, Sonowal:

Distributed cheques and grants to individuals and organisations serving tea workers

Felicitated contributors to education, healthcare, and infrastructure development in tea garden areas

Launched CSC-enabled free registration and renewal services under the ‘Nirman Sangi’ initiative for construction and tea garden workers

Tribute to Santosh Kumar Tanti

Sonowal paid glowing tribute to Santosh Kumar Tanti, calling him a “transformative reformer” and a “fearless defender of workers’ rights.”

“Tanti devoted his entire life to empowering tea workers socially, culturally, and politically. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Assam Ministers Prashanta Phukan, Bimal Bora, and Rupesh Gowala; MP Pradan Baruah; MLAs Sanjay Kishan, Ponakan Baruah, Binod Hazarika, Terash Gowala, Suren Phukan, and Chakradhar Gogoi. Former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, APL Chairman Bikul Deka, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, senior government officials, labour union members, and thousands of tea workers were also present.