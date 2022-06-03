The Boroland Journalists Association, in collaboration with the BTR Tourism Department and the Tamulpur Press Club, organizes a World Cycle Day Bicycle Rally Today.

The cycle rally was held at Tamulpur Press Club.

The cycle rally was launched by BTR Tourism Department Executive Member Dharma Narayan Das with the goal of raising public awareness about the benefits of cycling for transportation, including improved health, reduced fuel use, a cleaner environment, and environmental protection.

The cycle rally was attended by journalists, retired employees, students, social workers, leaders of political parties and nature lovers.