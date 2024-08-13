The Forest Departments of Assam and Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Aaranyak NGO, celebrated World Elephant Day at Niapoli village in the Dudhnoi LAC, near the Assam-Meghalaya border. The event, which aimed to raise awareness about human-elephant conflicts, was marked by several community-oriented activities.

As part of the celebration, the Forest Department distributed 500 commercial plants to local villagers, encouraging sustainable practices. The highlight of the day was the 'Elephant Cup Football Tournament 2024,' a friendly under-19 football match between Assam's Goalpara team and Meghalaya's Tura team. The match, held at the Niapoli Garo LP School Field, saw the Tura team secure a 1-0 victory, with Dimseng Sangma scoring the decisive goal.

The football match was inaugurated by RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha, DFO Goalpara Tejas Mariswamy, and other dignitaries. The event drew a significant crowd, with over 2,000 villagers from both Assam and Meghalaya in attendance. Key attendees included DC Goalpara Khanindra Choudhury, Goalpara District Sports Association President Deepak Nath, senior officials from the Meghalaya Forest Department, and members of Aaranyak NGO.

Alolika Sinha, a representative from Aaranyak, emphasized that the football match was chosen as a medium to raise awareness about preventing elephant-human conflicts, as sports have a unique way of engaging communities.

RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, who served as the Chief Guest, spoke on the importance of World Elephant Day. He highlighted the need to address man-elephant conflicts in the bordering districts of Assam's Goalpara and Meghalaya's North Garo Hills. Rabha noted, "Traditional meetings on human-elephant conflict awareness often fall short. However, a football match like this, which resonates with the local communities, proves to be far more effective."

Rabha further stressed the importance of maintaining the balance of "Jaan, Jungle, and Jamin" (life, jungle, and land) to reduce conflicts. He remarked, "When villagers recognize that elephants are valuable assets, it will foster a harmonious relationship between humans and elephants, ultimately saving lives on both sides."

DFO Goalpara Tejas Mariswamy echoed this sentiment, adding that the lands of Assam and Meghalaya are equally vital to elephants. He expressed hope that the joint initiatives between the two states would raise awareness among local populations. "Football connects the people of both states, and we plan to organize the Elephant Cup Tournament on a larger scale to further broaden this awareness."

The event concluded with a closing ceremony where RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha, DC Khanindra Choudhury, DFO Tejas Mariswamy, and other dignitaries presented trophies to the winning and runner-up teams, along with certificates of participation.