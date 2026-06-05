World Environment Day observed across Assam's Baksa; over 5,100 saplings planted and distributed

World Environment Day 2026 was observed across Assam's Baksa District on June 5 with a series of plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns and awareness programmes conducted under the theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan led a plantation drive at the DC Office campus in Mushalpur and later participated in a mass plantation programme at Arnibil village as part of the district-wide observance.

Various government departments, educational institutions, schools and organisations actively joined plantation and cleanliness drives at multiple locations across the district. Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, saplings were planted in villages, reserve forests, NGO premises, child care institutions, development blocks, schools, office campuses and other public spaces.

The saplings for the programme were provided by the District Forest Office Baksa.

Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Departments, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal, officials from various institutions and district administration staff also took part in the plantation drives.

According to officials, a total of 5,100 saplings were planted and distributed across the district on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The plantation campaign under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam will continue from June 5 to September 17, 2026, with the aim of promoting environmental conservation and increasing green cover across the district.

Several awareness and environment-focused activities were also organised throughout the day as part of the observance.