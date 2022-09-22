Every year on September 22, World Rhino Day is observed to spread awareness about the different Rhinoceros species and the dangers they face.

The goals of this day are to promote the noble cause of raising awareness about the need to save rhinos from danger to their lives.

It also brings various groups together to save endangered species and conserve them in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.

White, black, larger one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhinos are the five different species of rhinos.

World rhino day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's World Rhino Day is Five Rhino Species Forever.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “The one-horned rhino, the pride of Assam, occupies a special place in the hearts & minds of our people. A major tourist attraction, it forms a part of Assam’s culture.On #WorldRhinoDay, I reaffirm our Govt’s strong commitment to protect the magnificent animal & its habitat.”

The one-horned rhino, the pride of Assam, occupies a special place in the hearts & minds of our people. A major tourist attraction, it forms a part of Assam’s culture.



On #WorldRhinoDay, I reaffirm our Govt’s strong commitment to protect the magnificent animal & its habitat. pic.twitter.com/HcsZjlDTd1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2022

Minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on September 22 visited the Kaziranga National Park.

Also taking to twitter Kiren Rijiju wrote, “Darshan at Kako Gosani Thaan near Kaziranga, Assam. Took blessings at the 17th Century Thaan. Had interaction with the Committee Members. “

Darshan at Kako Gosani Thaan near Kaziranga, Assam. Took blessings at the 17th Century Thaan.

Had interaction with the Committee Members. #LokSabhaPravasAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/1VRAyR79Zn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 22, 2022

Additionally DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh also wished on world rhino day and twitted, “Greetings on the World Rhino Day. @assampolice would continue to be the voice of our friends from animal kingdom. @CMOfficeAssam @assamforest.”

Greetings on the World Rhino Day. @assampolice would continue to be the voice of our friends from animal kingdom. @CMOfficeAssam @assamforest pic.twitter.com/Vh6QTITglU — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 22, 2022

World rhino day 2022: History

The day was first observed in 2010 by Rhishja Cota and Lisa Jane Campbell. Lisa began seeking for partnerships in 2011 to prepare for World Rhino Day.

The goal behind celebrating this day is to highlight the five species of rhino to be saved from any kind of illegal practices done by human beings.

Worldwide, World Rhino Day is observed both offline and online. As a result, it was recognised as a global event and was celebrated everywhere.

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