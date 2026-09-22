World Rhino Day: CM Himanta highlights Assam’s commitment to rhino conservation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Tuesday, September 22, highlighted the state’s efforts to protect the greater one-horned rhinoceros on World Rhino Day.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, “This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking!” He highlighted Assam’s rhino conservation record with the figures “80% population of rhino, 0 poaching.”





This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking! pic.twitter.com/HTXkDO7xiM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2026

Baruah, in a separate post, said the greater one-horned rhinoceros is one of Assam’s “most cherished symbols of natural heritage” and a treasured part of the state’s biodiversity.

“On #WorldRhinoDay, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rhinoceros,” Baruah said.

He said the Assam government has continued to strengthen rhino protection, habitat conservation and anti-poaching efforts under Sarma’s leadership.

Baruah also referred to this year’s World Rhino Day theme, “Keep the Five Alive”, which highlights the need to protect all five surviving rhino species — the white, black, greater one-horned, Javan and Sumatran rhinos.

He called for renewed efforts to protect rhinos and their habitats and ensure that the species continues to thrive for future generations.

Assam is home to a major share of the global population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros, with Kaziranga National Park being the principal stronghold of the species in the state.