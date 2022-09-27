Minister Jayanta Mallabaruh expressed his thoughts on Tourism and stated the importance of Tourism in regard to cultural exchange and economic development on the occasion of World Tourism Day,2022 was celebrated at Kohora, Kaziranga by the Tourism Department, Assam in the presence of the Minister of Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruh on September 27.

The event started off with a cultural rally showcasing the cultural diversity of Assam.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruh expressed his thoughts on Tourism and stated the importance of Tourism in regard to cultural exchange and economic development.

The minister stressed creating a tourist-friendly environment and ensuring proper hospitality for outstation tourists.

Tourism and hospitality entrepreneurs should take lead in creating hospitality infrastructure and the government will act as a catalyst to facilitate and promote the entrepreneurs.

He further added that the media should highlight the positive aspects of Assam to attract tourists living outside the state or country.

"Tourism of Assam is mostly religious, archeological, and wildlife centric, so we need to further look for possibilities in promoting these aspects" stated Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

A coffee table book named "Anupam Assam" was also inaugurated at the same event by minister Mallabaruah.

Minister Atul Bora, Maninder Singh, Addl. Chief Secretary to GoA, Rituparna Barua, Chairman ATDC, Dilip Das, Vice Chairman ATDC, Kumar Padmapani Bora, MD ATDC, Razvee Hussain, OSD Tourism Department, and other esteemed dignitaries were present during the event.