World Turtle Day: Assam home to 21 of India’s 31 turtle species; govt intensifies conservation efforts in temple ponds

Marking World Turtle Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, highlighted the state’s ongoing turtle conservation efforts, stating that Assam is a major hotspot for turtle diversity with 21 of India’s 31 turtle species found in the state.

Sharing a video on social media platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that turtles are among the most endangered animals globally, with nearly 70 per cent of the world’s 369 turtle species facing the threat of extinction due to habitat loss, wetland degradation and lack of awareness.

The video showcased conservation initiatives being carried out by the Assam Forest Department with support from State CAMPA Assam and the Assam State Zoo to protect turtle populations in the state.

According to the video, around 16 turtle species are found in temple ponds across Assam, which have emerged as important sites for conservation. Authorities are working on improving breeding and basking areas in these ponds to support reproduction and ensure better survival of the species.

The campaign also focuses on generating awareness among local communities and temple authorities about the ecological and cultural importance of turtles.

Assam is a hotspot of turtles with 21 of India's 31 turtle species found in the State and temples play a major role in their conservation efforts.



On #WorldTurtleDay, sharing the ground work being done by team @assamforest to protect our turtles and augment their numbers. pic.twitter.com/OGRndjrvUL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2026



Officials further highlighted concerns over the spread of the invasive red-eared slider turtle, which poses a serious threat to native turtle species. Commonly introduced through the pet trade, the species competes with indigenous turtles for food and habitat.

The conservation initiative also draws from religious beliefs associated with turtles. In Hindu mythology, turtles are regarded as the Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu, and the project seeks to connect conservation with cultural and spiritual values.

“Saving turtles is serving the divine,” the video message stated, urging people to join hands in protecting the species from extinction.

Assam is considered India’s most turtle-diverse state and is home to several rare and endangered freshwater turtle species found in wetlands, rivers and temple ponds across the region.