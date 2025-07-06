World Zoonoses Day marked in Assam's Kacharihat; focus on human-animal disease control

World Zoonoses Day 2025 was observed at Assam's Kacharihat Gaon Panchayat, highlighting the critical importance of collaborative efforts in controlling diseases transmitted between animals and humans in Dhubri.

The event was a joint initiative between the Binnachara State Veterinary Dispensary Kacharihat and the Block Primary Health Centre Dharmasala. The program was spearheaded by Dr. Jyotishree Barua, Veterinary Officer, State Veterinary Dispensary Kacharihat.

A significant gathering of medical and veterinary professionals, community health workers, farmers, and prominent local citizens attended the awareness meeting.

Distinguished attendees included Dr. Yunus Ali Sk, Senior Medical Officer, Dhubri; Dr. Arifa Begum, Food Safety Officer, Dhubri; Shinina Khatun, Community Health Officer; and Dr. A.H. Mollah, Retired District Veterinary Officer, Dhubri.

ASHA workers from the area, Poshu Sakhis (animal health volunteers), and local farmers were also present, underscoring the community-wide approach to public health. The primary objective of the meeting was to strategize and emphasize joint cooperation between the veterinary and public health departments, as well as the local community, in controlling various zoonotic diseases.

Key diseases discussed included Rabies, Brucellosis, Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Tuberculosis (TB), and Bird Flu. Experts stressed that an integrated approach is crucial for effective prevention and control of these diseases that pose a significant public health threat.

The observance of World Zoonoses Day in Kacharihat serves as a vital step in raising awareness and fostering inter-departmental collaboration, aiming to safeguard both animal and human health in the region.