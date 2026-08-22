World's first IVF female calf of Assam's Lakhimi breed born at Assam veterinary university

The world's first IVF female calf of Assam's indigenous Lakhimi cattle breed has been born at the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, August 22.

Sarma described the development as a historic achievement for the state, saying it marked a convergence of Assam's “Sabhyata, Sanskriti and Srijan”.

The chief minister said the breakthrough could open new avenues for Assam's livestock and dairy sector, particularly in the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds, improved disease control and enhanced milk productivity.

He said the development could ultimately contribute to increasing the income of farmers dependent on the dairy sector.

Sarma congratulated the veterinary scientists and professionals involved in the achievement and said their work could usher in a new era for Assam's dairy industry.

“She may be a tiny calf, but she carries a huge milestone for biotechnology in our State,” Sarma said.

The birth of the calf through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is expected to strengthen efforts to preserve and improve indigenous cattle breeds through advanced reproductive technologies.

The achievement is being seen as a significant step for Assam's livestock sector and veterinary research.