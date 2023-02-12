World’s longest river cruise Ganga Vilas, that set sail from Varanasi on January 13, will be reaching Guwahati’s Pandu Port on February 21.



Ganga Vilas was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has currently reached the waters of Bangladesh on February 4.

According to reports, the cruise will enter Dhubri on February 18, the 41st day. Tourists will be subjected to customs inspection and immigration at Dhubri. Guwahati is about three days away from Dhubri.

Goalpara, Sualkuchi, and Guwahati will be reached by the cruise on February 19 and February 21.

It will be anchored next to a floating jetty in Pandu, and IWAI staff members will lavishly welcome the tourists.

After that, the tourists will go to the Kamakhya Temple and the Assam State Museum. They will stay in Guwahati on February 21 and 22 before heading to Tezpur.

The cruise will arrive in Tezpur on February 23, where the tourists will visit Cole Park and the Da Parbatia Temple.

The tourists will enjoy a day trip to Kaziranga National Park and the Biswanath Ghat Temple when they arrive in Silighat on February 24.

The cruise will reach Dhansirimukh on February 26, where they will visit the Jamuguri Missing Tribal Village.

The cruise will arrive in Majuli on February 27 and pay a visit to the museum of the Auniati monastery and the Kamalabari monastery. Majuli's tourists will be treated to a dance and drama performance.

The cruise will pass through Nimati Ghat and Dikhowmukh Ghat before reaching Bogibeel and disembarking at Dibrugarh airport on the 51st day of its journey.

The Assam tourism department is in charge of all preparations at tourist destinations.

The cruise will have traveled 3,200 kilometers in 51 days through 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh since January 13.

The Made-in-India ship left Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and will eventually reach Dibrugarh, Assam, through Bangladesh.

The trip includes stops at fifty popular tourist destinations, such as World Heritage Sites, National Parks, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sarnath, and Majuli, the largest river island in Assam, will all be covered during the cruise's pit stops.

The travel agency that runs the longest cruise organizes road trips to various tourist destinations.

There are 18 suites on board, all equipped with high-end amenities, and the vessel has three decks. It can accommodate 36 tourists. 32 tourists from Switzerland have signed up for the inaugural trip, which will last for the entire duration. It will set you back about Rs 25,000 per day for each person.



Also read : Days after PM Modi flags-off world's longest cruise, 'Ganga Vilas' gets stuck in Bihar