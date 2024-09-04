In a significant political move, wrestling champions Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have officially joined the Congress party, with both athletes set to contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The duo, both aged 30, met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to solidify their candidacies, which are seen as part of Congress’s broader strategy to fortify its position in the state.

Vinesh Phogat will contest the Julana seat, currently held by Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), while Bajrang Punia will challenge for the Badli seat, presently under Congress control. Their entry into the political arena comes at a crucial time as Congress engages in seat-sharing negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both parties belonging to the INDIA bloc—a coalition aiming to present a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reports of an 'in-principle' agreement between Congress and AAP surfaced last night, with AAP demanding to contest 10 of Haryana's 90 seats. However, Congress has shown reluctance to concede more than seven, potentially offering one to the Samajwadi Party. The ongoing discussions, led by AAP's Raghav Chadha and Congress's KC Venugopal, are expected to continue today, with Rahul Gandhi advocating for a cohesive opposition strategy against the BJP.

The inclusion of Phogat and Punia, both of whom played pivotal roles in last year’s protests against former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh, is perceived as a tactical effort by Congress to bolster its appeal in Haryana. Phogat’s recent engagement with protesting farmers on the Haryana-Delhi border further strengthens her connection with local issues, potentially enhancing the Congress's standing among voters in a state that has been under BJP rule since 2014.