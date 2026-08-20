WWE Star The Great Khali arrives in Assam to extend support to flood-affected people

Internationally renowned WWE wrestler The Great Khali, also known as Dalip Singh Rana, has arrived in Assam to extend assistance to flood-affected people in Upper Assam.

After landing at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Khali stopped briefly at Pacifica Inn in Moran while travelling towards Darika in Sivasagar, where relief materials are scheduled to be distributed among flood-hit families.

Speaking to reporters, The Great Khali said that standing by people during times of crisis is the responsibility of every individual.

The relief initiative is being carried out in collaboration with True Hope Foundation, Ayan Foundation and singer Deeplina Deka Foundation. Essential items including beds, blankets, pillows and water filters have been arranged for around 400 to 500 flood-affected families in Darika, Sivasagar.

The Great Khali, who has expressed his affection for rural communities, is in Assam for a two-day programme. He has also appealed to celebrities across India to come forward and extend a helping hand to flood-affected people.