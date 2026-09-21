WWF conference highlights one-horned rhino, wild water buffalo conservation; Assam minister welcomes focus on species

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday, September 21, welcomed the focus on conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros and wild water buffalo at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Global Conservation Conference in Jaipur.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who inaugurated the conference, highlighted India’s ongoing conservation programmes for grassland-based species, including the one-horned rhinoceros and wild water buffalo.

Reacting to Yadav’s remarks in a post on X, Mallabaruah said the two species were an integral part of Assam’s natural heritage as well as its grassland and wetland ecosystems.

“For Assam, these magnificent species are an integral part of our natural heritage and the grassland and wetland ecosystems we are committed to protecting,” Mallabaruah said.

He said Assam’s conservation efforts, under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, remained focused on habitat protection, scientific management, anti-poaching measures and community participation.

“Assam remains committed to contributing meaningfully to Bharat’s larger wildlife conservation journey,” he said.

At the conference, Yadav called for greater global action on conservation and coexistence involving local communities. The event brought together representatives from more than 100 countries.

Yadav also highlighted India’s conservation efforts involving tigers, elephants, dolphins, lions and snow leopards, and spoke about scientific research and population monitoring aimed at improving habitats and securing wildlife corridors.

He stressed the need to conserve grasslands alongside woodlands and wetlands and cited the conservation of grassland-based mega herbivores, including the one-horned rhinoceros and wild water buffalo.

The Union minister also highlighted conservation breeding of the Great Indian Bustard in Rajasthan and community-led protection of sacred groves as examples of conservation efforts in the country.