WWII-era bombs defused in Assam’s Tinsukia, army averts major threat

Two World War II-era bombs recovered from Assam’s Tinsukia district were safely defused on March 31, officials said.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat, the unexploded ordnance—including a general-purpose bomb and an incendiary device—was discovered at the Burma Camp area in Lekhapani under Ledo by a civilian while digging a pit.

The Indian Army, under its Red Shield Division, promptly deployed a bomb disposal team to the site. Authorities evacuated civilians from the surrounding area and established a secure perimeter, strictly following safety protocols.

The explosives were later transported to a safe location away from habitation and neutralised through a controlled operation. Officials confirmed that the entire exercise was carried out without any casualties or collateral damage.

The timely intervention averted a potential threat to life and property in the region.