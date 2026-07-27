Yaba consignment from Mizoram busted in Assam's Sribhumi; three held

Assam Police seized around 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 8 crore in an anti-narcotics operation in Sribhumi district and arrested three alleged drug peddlers, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team conducted a raid in the Channighat area under Ramakrishnanagar and intercepted an unregistered Maruti Eeco van.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered around 80,000 Yaba tablets concealed inside 240 soap boxes. According to officials, the seized contraband has an estimated international market value of Rs 8 crore.

The three accused have been identified as Enam Hussain of Dalgram, Shamim Uddin, and Altaf Hussain of Dolugang.

The operation was led by Ramakrishnanagar SDPO Anshul Sharma, along with Officer-in-Charge Priyabrata Sharma, personnel from the district intelligence branch and a team of police officials.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the narcotics were being smuggled into Assam from Mizoram. Police suspect the involvement of an active interstate drug trafficking network and are interrogating the arrested persons to identify other members of the syndicate.

The seized narcotics and the vehicle have been confiscated, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused will be produced before the court as further investigation continues.