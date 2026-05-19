Yaba tablets seized in anti-drug operation in Assam's Mankachar, one held

In a continued crackdown against narcotics trafficking, Assam Police carried out an anti-drug operation in Mankachar and seized Yaba tablets during the raid.

Police also arrested an alleged drug trafficker identified as Shah Alam from Jorodanga in connection with the case.

According to sources, the operation was conducted based on specific inputs regarding drug movement in the area. The seized contraband has been taken into police custody, while further investigation is underway to trace possible links to a wider drug supply network.

Police officials stated that intensified anti-narcotics operations are being continued across border and vulnerable areas to curb drug trafficking activities.