Assam Police have seized 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 57.5 crore from a truck in Cachar district, with two persons apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on social media, praising Cachar Police for recovering the tablets from a concealed chamber inside the truck.

According to the information shared by the Chief Minister, the truck was allegedly being used to transport the tablets hidden in the secret compartment. Two persons were apprehended during the operation.

Sarma commended Cachar Police and Assam Police for the action, using the hashtags #NashaMuktBharat and #AssamAgainstDrugs in his post.

Further details regarding the identities of the apprehended persons, the origin of the consignment and its intended destination were not provided in the post.