‘Yeh SIP sahi hai’: 20 Bangladeshis pushed back as Himanta sharpens attack on ‘vote bank’ politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 launched a fresh political broadside against the Opposition, alleging that “vote bank politics” has become a menace for Bharat, while asserting that his government remains firm on safeguarding the state’s interests through the Special Intensive Pushback (SIP) initiative.

Highlighting the ongoing drive, Sarma said Assam is placing sustained focus on SIP to “secure our present and compound its benefits in the future.”

In the latest phase of the operation, he stated that 20 individuals were pushed back “to where they belong,” indicating continued action linked to border enforcement and detection of suspected illegal infiltrators.

The Chief Minister framed the initiative as part of a broader strategy to protect Assam’s demographic balance and strengthen internal security. Without naming specific parties, he accused sections of the Opposition of encouraging vote bank politics at the cost of national interest.

Using wordplay to underscore his endorsement of the crackdown, Sarma remarked, “Yeh SIP Sahi Hai,” drawing a parallel with the popular investment acronym while defending the pushback policy as a long-term corrective measure.

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate in the state over border management, identification of illegal foreigners, and the implementation of stringent administrative measures to address infiltration concerns.