Yellow alert issued in 30 Assam districts, heavy rainfall forecast for several areas

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather alert across Assam, placing 30 districts under a yellow alert amid changing weather conditions and forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hot, humid weather in different parts of the state.

The districts under the yellow alert are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Biswanath, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Tinsukia.

The weather office has also warned of hot and humid conditions in 16 districts, including Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dhemaji. Residents in these areas are likely to experience discomfort due to elevated temperatures coupled with high humidity levels.

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations in Morigaon, Sonitpur, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents to remain vigilant, particularly in districts likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity. It cautioned that sudden weather changes, including lightning, gusty winds and intense showers, may disrupt normal life and urged the public to take necessary precautions while venturing outdoors.