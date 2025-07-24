'Yes or no' on Bihar voter list debate will decide if Lok Sabha can function: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said the Lok Sabha will not operate as usual unless the government agrees to a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, an issue that has led to repeated adjournments in the Lower House this week.

“For the last three days, we have been demanding a discussion on the SIR, but not a single response has come from the BJP ministers so far,” Gogoi told ANI. “We just want to ask them whether or not there will be a discussion on SIR. Yes or no. Once they answer, the House proceedings can begin.”

Gogoi emphasised that elected representatives must be allowed to express public concerns, even if the Election Commission has already issued its statement on the matter. “Election Commission putting forward their view does not mean that there should not be a discussion in the Parliament,” he said. “Here, everyone is a representative of the public, and we want to present the public's view in Parliament.”

He also stressed the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue in Parliament. “The public wants to listen to the central government and Prime Minister Modi,” Gogoi said. “So, a discussion should happen where they bring forward their view, and we will keep the reality, and the nation can listen to both views.”

He accused the ruling party of avoiding debate and misusing Parliament’s time. “The nation is listening only to Election Commission's stand. Public representatives are unable to keep their stand in the Parliament. Public problems are being hidden. This is a disrespect to the Parliament,” he said.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also weighed in, claiming the Election Commission is no longer neutral. “It is a very serious issue. The Election Commission is working only to form the BJP government. It is no longer the Election Commission, but it has become the BJP's party office,” Randhawa told ANI.

Thursday's session in the Lower House, which began at 11 am, was once again adjourned until 2 p.m. following loud protests and sloganeering by Opposition members.

The Opposition remains firm on its demand for a formal discussion on the Bihar voter list revision, warning that without it, Parliament will continue to face disruption.