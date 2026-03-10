"Yes, Rijiju interrupted most”: Amit Shah’s jibe at ‘irresponsible opposition’ after Gaurav Gogoi’s swipe

A sharp exchange unfolded in Parliament during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, as the Opposition and the treasury benches traded barbs over disruptions in the House.

Speaking during the debate, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, clarified that the motion was not a personal attack on the Speaker.

“This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla,” he said.

Gogoi also took a swipe at the government, remarking that future parliamentary research would highlight frequent interruptions by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. “In future, when there will be research on parliamentary records, statistics will tell that Kiren Rijiju was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister who interrupted the Opposition the most,” he said.

Responding to the comment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he agreed with Gogoi’s observation but accused the Opposition of being irresponsible. “I agree, Kiren Rijiju ji as Parliamentary Affairs Minister has interrupted the most. But we have also never seen such an irresponsible Opposition,” Shah said.

The exchange highlighted the tense atmosphere in the House as members debated the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, with both sides accusing each other of disrupting parliamentary proceedings.