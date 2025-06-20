Assam's Barpeta hosts yoga competition ahead of Yoga Day; 172 participate

A district-level yoga competition was held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Barpeta ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga with the participation of 172 individuals across four age-based categories.

The event was attended by the Additional District Commissioner (Health), Barpeta.

In Category I (up to 10 years), Bandana Das secured the first position, followed by Dewangi Das and Ayan Pratim Biashya.

In Category II (10 to 18 years), Sagarika Das and Gunjan Das shared the first position, with Juwal Das and Parismita Das placing second and third respectively.

In Category III (18 to 35 years), Shikharani Das won the first position, Mridusmita Sutradhar came second, and Dhurubjyoti Das placed third.

In Category IV (Above 35 years), Gautam Baishya secured the top spot, followed by Hore Krishna Pathak and Dolicha Medhi Baishya.

The panel of judges included Rubul Misra, Gunajit Das, Nargis Sultana, and Mithuram Sarkar. Participants were assessed on posture, balance, accuracy, and presentation.

All participants will receive certificates of participation, while winners will be awarded trophies and certificates during the Yoga Day celebration on June 21 at the same venue.