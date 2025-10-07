"You are here…": Garima Saikia Garg’s emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg through his final project

What does it mean to love someone beyond life? For Garima Saikia Garg, the answer lies in devotion, memory, and the power of art. Today, she stepped out of her home carrying not only her grief but also the weight of a promise ,to complete the last project of her late husband, Assam’s beloved son and musical icon, Zubeen Garg.

On her Facebook page today, Garima shared the first video track from the eagerly awaited film Roi Roi Binale, along with an emotional caption in Assamese:

"তুমি আছা .. আমাক পোহৰাই তুমি সদায় আছা" — "You are here… always illuminating our path."

The words capture the essence of her tribute. They speak of enduring presence, of light in times of darkness, a sentiment that resonates deeply given the journey Garima has embarked upon in the wake of Zubeen’s untimely passing.

The first video track from the film Mur Mon portrays a moving scene: Zubeen Garg as a blind man, sitting in a recording studio, singing a song of solitude — a soulful hum for light amidst darkness. The haunting lyrics, full of emotion, reveal more than just a melody; they capture the essence of Zubeen Garg’s artistry — the ability to translate life’s deepest feelings into song. For those who knew him, this was a signature of his greatness. For those who didn’t, it is an introduction to a soul who lived to give music meaning.

Roi Roi Binale will stand as Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic journey, a posthumous testament to his creative spirit. Scheduled for release across India on October 31, the film is both a cultural offering and a heartfelt farewell. As confirmed by Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan, the movie will feature Zubeen’s original voice — ensuring that his presence will live on through his music and message.

Speaking to the media, Bhuyan reflected on the significance of the project, "We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg… This was the first musical Assamese movie. We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music…"

Now, Garima Saikia Garg has taken on that mantle completing what was left undone. Her commitment is a quiet, powerful reminder that art can become a living tribute, that a promise made in love can transcend life itself.

For Assam, for music lovers, and for anyone who has lost someone dear, Garima’s journey stands as proof that grief can be transformed into creation that the light of a loved one never truly fades away.

As Garima so poignantly put it, "You are here… always illuminating our path."