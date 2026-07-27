'You can't imagine the situation this time': Papon appeals for Assam flood relief

Singer Papon has appealed to people across India and the world to extend support to those affected by the devastating floods in Assam, saying the scale of destruction this year is unlike anything the state has witnessed in recent times.

Sharing a video message on X, the Assam-born singer said he wanted to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding across the state.

"It rains a lot here, there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time," Papon said, adding that entire villages remain submerged and countless families have been left without homes or livelihoods.

Describing the devastation, he said people had lost their lives, many were still missing and "so many animals have died", calling it "a bad situation" and urging people to "spread the word".

Appealing for immediate assistance, Papon said, "It's humanity... we all must come together." He urged people to support relief efforts, saying those on the ground were already doing their part but needed wider help. "If you want to help, please come forward," he added.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) on Monday, the flood death toll in Assam has climbed to 68.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said state ministers would fan out across Assam to oversee rehabilitation work, with the government's immediate priority remaining relief operations in some of the worst-hit districts, including Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The Chief Minister also said efforts to restore electricity were progressing in phases after power supply had been suspended in several flood-affected areas as a safety measure. Teams from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited are conducting safety inspections while reconnecting power in districts including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri and Bongaigaon.

"As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said, adding that the government remained committed to restoring essential services and helping affected communities return to normalcy.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday described the flood situation in Assam as "very serious" and said the Centre and the state government were jointly carrying out rescue and relief operations.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been closely monitoring the situation since the floods began and had remained in regular contact with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The flood situation in Assam is very serious," Sonowal said, adding that the Centre had been fully engaged in supporting the state government from the outset. He said both governments were working together to distribute relief materials and conduct rescue operations.

Sonowal also said the Prime Minister had spoken to him on Sunday morning to seek an update on the ground situation and assured the people of Assam of all possible assistance from the Centre.

According to the Union Minister, a high-level inter-ministerial team has already reached Assam to assess the extent of the damage and interact with affected residents before further measures are taken.