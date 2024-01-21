Even as Congress continued to target Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with corruption allegations during its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the BJP leader hit back maintaining that no one can be 'more corrupt' than the Gandhis.

"You are out on bail in a corruption case. Your family had a hand in the absconding of Warren Anderson from the country, the main accused in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Your family was behind the escape of the main accused in the Bofors scam. 2G scam and coal scam happened under the patronage of your family.The money stolen in this scam is 5 times more than the GDP of Assam. The surprising thing is that you indulge in corruption and have the courage to call others corrupt. The people of Assam gave a befitting reply to your “Nyaya Yatra”. I can understand your frustration", CM Sarma posted on X.

During the last two days of his Bharat Jody Nyay Yatra in Assam, Rahul Gandhi alleged at several public gatherings that the Assam Chief Minister could 'teach' other BJP-ruled states' chief ministers 'how to indulge in corruption'.

In response, Chief Minister Sarma refuted these allegations on the first day of the Yatra, labelling the Gandhi family as the 'most corrupt' and accusing them of using a 'duplicate' surname.

On Friday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking at a press conference in Majuli as part of the Yatra, claimed that corruption was the main issue for the people of the state. The Yatra will continue across Assam until January 25, covering a total distance of 833 km across 17 districts.

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