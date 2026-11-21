Legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses has thanked fans in Guwahati following its first-ever performance in the city, describing the concert as an unforgettable debut.

The band took to social media after the show, expressing gratitude for the audience’s enthusiastic response and recalling the three-hour-long performance.

“Guwahati! You were incredible. We rocked with you for over 3 hours, a debut to remember,” the band wrote in a post on X, sharing glimpses from the concert.

The Guwahati performance marked the band’s second stop in India on November 17 during its ongoing international tour, following its concert in Bengaluru on November 14.

Ahead of the show, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the rock band to the state, writing, “Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!”

The touring lineup featured frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, alongside Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Isaac Carpenter.

Following its Guwahati debut, the band is scheduled to perform in Jakarta, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand as part of its international tour.