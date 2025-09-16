Young BSF jawan from Assam's Bajali dies of Pneumonia in Punjab

A pall of gloom has descended on Bajali district in Assam following the untimely demise of a young Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted in Punjab.





The deceased has been identified as Madhurya Talukdar (20), a resident of Puthimari village in Bajali. According to sources, Talukdar succumbed to pneumonia while serving in Punjab.

Tragically, he had joined the BSF only eight months ago, embarking on a career of national service before his life was cut short.

The news of his passing has deeply saddened the people of Bajali, with condolences pouring in for the bereaved family. Locals described him as a dedicated and disciplined youth who had brought pride to his village by donning the BSF uniform at such a young age.

Authorities are coordinating with the family to complete formalities related to the jawan’s final rites.