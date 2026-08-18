Young woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Jorhat, three detained, family alleges rape-murder

Police in Assam’s Jorhat district have detained three women in connection with the death of a young woman under mysterious circumstances, as investigators probe allegations of rape and murder made by her family.

The deceased, a resident of Pokamura Na-pamua village in Jorhat, had reportedly left home with a friend on the afternoon of August 15. She later fell ill and was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where she subsequently died.

Following her death, the woman’s family lodged an FIR at the Rowriah Police Outpost, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered. The family has sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to preliminary information gathered by the police, a gathering was allegedly held at a flat in Gauri Apartment on August 15. The flat was reportedly rented in the name of one of the three women detained by police on Tuesday, August 18.

Investigators suspect that the deceased became unwell during the gathering and was subsequently taken to JMCH. Some of the individuals who had accompanied her to the hospital allegedly left afterwards and remain untraced.

Police have detained the three women to establish the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death. They are also being questioned about the gathering, the people present there and the circumstances in which the deceased was taken to hospital.

Police are searching for several other individuals allegedly linked to the incident. The exact cause and circumstances of the woman’s death are yet to be established, and the allegations of rape and murder made by the family are also subject to investigation.