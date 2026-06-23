Young woman found dead at rented accommodation in Guwahati's Chachal area, police launch probe

A young woman was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Chachal area on Monday, June 22 night, prompting an investigation by police into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased has been identified as Parul Moni Pegu, a resident of Dhakuakhana in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. She had reportedly been residing as a tenant at House No. 7, Tribeni Path, for the past three months and was employed with a Reliance insurance company.

According to sources, the room remained locked since Monday morning, leading to concern among neighbours and acquaintances. Family members reportedly attempted to contact her multiple times throughout the day, but her phone remained unanswered.

Later in the evening, relatives and colleagues arrived at the rented accommodation and allegedly discovered her hanging inside the room. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

Personnel from Dispur Police Station reached the location and initiated an investigation. The body was recovered in the presence of police officials, and legal formalities have been undertaken. Authorities are yet to officially ascertain the cause and circumstances of death.

Meanwhile, some colleagues present at the scene claimed that Pegu had reportedly been in a relationship with a married man for several years. They alleged that she had only recently become aware of his marital status and had subsequently been experiencing emotional distress. These claims have not been independently verified by investigating authorities.

Adding another dimension to the case, a leader of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) raised suspicion over the circumstances of the death and alleged that it could be a case of planned murder. The organisation has demanded a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

Police have not issued any official statement confirming foul play, and the investigation remains underway.