Young woman’s decomposed body found in agricultural field in Assam's Sribhumi, probe underway

The decomposed body of a young woman was recovered from an agricultural field near Makkergul village in Assam’s Sribhumi district, prompting police to begin an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to local residents, the body was found near No. 568 Makkergul Primary School after a local person spotted it while visiting the field in the morning. The condition of the body indicated that it may have been lying at the site for several days.

Residents have raised suspicion that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being killed and that her body was subsequently dumped in the field. However, the allegations have not been established and the circumstances of the death remain unclear.

Villagers informed the police following the discovery and sought immediate action. Police are expected to investigate the identity of the deceased and establish the sequence of events leading to her death.

The exact cause of death and the circumstances in which the body was abandoned will be determined through the police investigation and post-mortem examination.