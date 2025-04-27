Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his political confrontation with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, firmly declaring "now it's your turn to answer" while promising to release what he claims is damning evidence of alleged Pakistan connections by September 10.

"I would like to clarify that neither I nor my son and daughter have ever visited Pakistan. Furthermore, my wife and our entire family would never even think of accepting any salary or financial support from Pakistan," Sarma stated in a pointed social media post.

"All members of my family, including my wife, son, and daughter, are Indian citizens. None of my children has ever surrendered or renounced Indian citizenship."

The Chief Minister then added the challenge that has now become the centrepiece of this political storm: "In the coming days, sufficient material will be placed in the public domain exposing the connections between the concerned Congress Member of Parliament and Pakistan. Wait for 10th September 2025."

I would like to clarify that neither I nor my son and daughter have ever visited Pakistan. Furthermore, my wife and our entire family would never even think of accepting any salary or financial support from Pakistan.

All members of my family, including my wife, son, and daughter,… https://t.co/7seOlw2WaZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 27, 2025

This exchange follows a series of accusations from both sides. Sarma had earlier questioned Gogoi about several sensitive matters, asking: "Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?"

He also questioned whether Gogoi's wife "continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India," and raised concerns about the citizenship status of Gogoi's family members.

Gogoi responded forcefully with his own set of challenges to the Chief Minister. "Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations of me and my wife being agents of an enemy country?" the Congress MP demanded.

He then turned the tables by asking whether Sarma would "take questions on your own children and wife," shifting the focus back to the Chief Minister's family.

The Congress representative also broadened the scope of allegations by questioning whether state police would take action against "those linked to coal mafia who are ravaging the hills of Assam and making crores of undeclared money," and mentioned he was awaiting the results of a Special Investigation Team report.