In a sharp rebuttal, the Assam Congress has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of indulging in “selective outrage, political hypocrisy, and deliberate misinformation” following his recent public attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The party defended Gogoi’s foreign travel, stating it was “for personal religious reasons, fully disclosed and in accordance with the law.” They condemned the CM's attempt to target Gogoi’s wife with “vague accusations without context or proof,” calling it “defamatory and a dangerous attempt to malign individuals for petty political gains.”

The Congress statement took direct aim at the BJP’s alleged double standards on national security. It asked:



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“If national security truly concerns you, why the deafening silence on:

1️⃣ Cabinet colleagues with children who are foreign citizens?

2️⃣ Top BJP leaders with links to foreign entities, including those associated with George Soros?

3️⃣ Business deals with Chinese firms despite your anti-China rhetoric?”

The statement further invoked Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, noting that “his son has had business links involving Pakistan,” questioning why Sarma has “never uttered a word” about it.

Accusing the CM of using patriotism as a political tool, Congress wrote:

“Stop misusing national security as a political stick. You are not the gatekeeper of patriotism.”

The party also reaffirmed its support for Rahul Gandhi, asserting:

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t take instructions from propaganda peddlers. He represents the idea of a united and fearless India.”

The exchange marks a further escalation in the political tensions in Assam, with both sides sharpening their rhetoric ahead of critical political developments.