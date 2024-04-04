The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved proposals for Paris Olympics-bound Indian boxers to train in Turkey in their 129th meeting.

The boxers, including Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Praveen Hooda, and Lovlina Borgohain, will receive financial assistance from MYAS under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding. They will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist for a special training camp in Turkey.

The MOC also approved foreign training camps for five TOPS wrestlers preparing for the Pairs Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championships.

Wrestlers Sujeet (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Naveen (74kg) will travel to Russia with their respective sparring partners, coach (for Ravi) and physiotherapist for training ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in April.

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