Youth and farmers join hands for wildlife conservation in Baksa under 'Living with the Florican' programme

The Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society (MMES) organized an awareness programme on human–wildlife conflict and Bengal Florican conservation at Nava Dihira Gaon in Baksa district.



Titled “Living with the Florican”, the programme focused on addressing human–elephant conflict while highlighting the urgent need to protect the critically endangered Bengal Florican and its grassland habitat. The event witnessed the participation of nearly 80 youths and farmers from five villages in the Koklabari area, reflecting growing community engagement in conservation initiatives.



Resource persons drawn from the Forest Department, WWF, academic institutions and local community leadership shared practical insights on wildlife conservation strategies. Discussions centered on habitat protection, scientific monitoring of the Bengal Florican, mitigation measures for human–elephant conflict, and the role of solar fencing in reducing crop damage and ensuring peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.



As part of the programme, certificates were distributed to volunteers who participated in the Bengal Florican Count for Conservation, acknowledging their contribution to grassroots wildlife monitoring and data collection efforts.



The programme concluded with expressions of gratitude to the experts, villagers and participants for their active cooperation and meaningful engagement. Organizers noted that such community-driven initiatives are vital for strengthening conservation outcomes in biodiversity-rich landscapes like Baksa.



The awareness programme was supported by the Small Grants Programme (SGP) – OP7, reinforcing its commitment to empowering local communities in biodiversity conservation.