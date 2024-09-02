Youth arrested for allegedly molesting three minors in Assam's Dhubri
A youth in Dhubri district, Assam, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three minors. The police have also arrested another individual for attempting to shield the accused.
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Youth arrested for allegedly molesting three minors in Assam's Dhubri
A young man was arrested in Dhubri district for allegedly molesting three children, aged 6 to 8 years. The incident occurred in the Jhal area under the Gauripur police station.
According to the FIR filed by the victims' families, Sadek Ali, a resident of the Khand Alga region, is accused of committing the crime.
Police swiftly responded and arrested the suspect last night, and he is currently being interrogated at the Gauripur police station.
Police also arrested Bahar Ali Bepari, who is accused of trying to shield the perpetrator. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the situation.
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