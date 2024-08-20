In a major operation against illegal immigration, the Sukhchar police in the Hatshingimari region of South Salmara Mankachar District have apprehended a youth, Ali Hussain, from Hajirhat village. Hussain stands accused of orchestrating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Assam in exchange for monetary gain.

The arrest follows a thorough investigation by district police, who unearthed Hussain's alleged role in facilitating the unlawful passage of migrants through the char areas—a labyrinthine network of river islands notorious for cross-border movement. Authorities accuse Hussain of providing both shelter and guidance to the migrants, aiding their illegal journey into Indian territory.

Currently, Ali Hussain is in police custody, where he is being interrogated to unravel the full extent of his network and identify any additional accomplices involved in the operation.

This development comes on the heels of another significant arrest by Dhubri police, who detained a woman named Lipi Akhtar at Jogomaya Ghat in Dhubri town on Monday evening. During her interrogation, Akhtar admitted to having crossed into Assam illegally with Hussain's assistance, paying him 2,500 Bangladeshi Taka for his services. She confessed to entering Assam the day before her arrest and acknowledged being part of a larger group involved in this illegal migration.

Akhtar's detention has intensified concerns over the increasing exploitation of vulnerable individuals by cross-border brokers who profit from facilitating illegal migration. The ongoing investigation seeks to dismantle this smuggling network, with authorities actively pursuing leads to identify further suspects.

This string of arrests underscores the persistent challenges posed by illegal immigration in the region and the need for sustained vigilance to combat such activities.