Youth assaulted with sharp weapon during road-rage incident in Assam's Nagaon
A youth was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon after an overtaking argument in Nagaon's New Market area. The assault triggered tension in the locality before residents detained the accused youths and handed them over to the authorities.
- An argument over overtaking between motorcycle and scooter riders triggered the clash
- The situation escalated when the group allegedly attacked the young man
- Locals recovered the weapon and caught the accused youths at the spot
An untoward incident was reported at Nagaon town’s New Market area on the afternoon of after a group of youths allegedly assaulted another young man with a sharp weapon.
The incident reportedly occurred following an argument over overtaking while riding a motorcycle and scooter. The situation escalated when the group allegedly attacked the youth with a sharp weapon.
After the weapon was recovered, local residents reportedly caught hold of the youths and confronted them before handing them over to the authorities. The youths were identified as Prabin Bora, Aditya Das and Bidyut Bora.
The incident created tension in the New Market area, while further details regarding the circumstances of the assault and police action are awaited.
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