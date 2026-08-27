Youth assaulted with sharp weapon during road-rage incident in Assam's Nagaon

An untoward incident was reported at Nagaon town’s New Market area on the afternoon of after a group of youths allegedly assaulted another young man with a sharp weapon.

The incident reportedly occurred following an argument over overtaking while riding a motorcycle and scooter. The situation escalated when the group allegedly attacked the youth with a sharp weapon.

After the weapon was recovered, local residents reportedly caught hold of the youths and confronted them before handing them over to the authorities. The youths were identified as Prabin Bora, Aditya Das and Bidyut Bora.

The incident created tension in the New Market area, while further details regarding the circumstances of the assault and police action are awaited.