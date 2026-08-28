Youth attempts extreme step in Assam's Bongaigaon Police custody, rushed to Medical College
A 23-year-old man brought to Assam by Bongaigaon Police allegedly attempted an extreme step in custody. He was taken to Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital, while further details are awaited.
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Story highlights
- Mahadev Prakash Teerthe, 23, was in Bongaigaon Police custody when incident occurred
- Police had brought him to Assam from Maharashtra after his arrest
- He was immediately shifted to Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital
A shocking incident has been reported from Bongaigaon after a 23-year-old youth, Mahadev Prakash Teerthe, who was arrested and brought to Assam from Maharashtra by Bongaigaon Police, allegedly attempted to take an extreme step while in police custody.
According to the information available, the incident occurred while the youth was under the custody of Bongaigaon Police. Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The youth is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.
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