Youth beaten with stick over singing Zubeen Garg song in Guwahati

A youth was allegedly assaulted with a stick by a woman in the Patharkuwari area of the city on April 19, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

The incident took place at Shanti Nagar in Patharkuwari under the jurisdiction of Noonmati Police Station.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Jekua Marak, was walking from his residence towards Patharkuwari around 10 am while singing a song by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

During this time, a local woman, identified as Namita Gwala, allegedly attacked him with a stick, causing a head injury and heavy bleeding. Eyewitness accounts suggest the youth sustained injuries to multiple parts of his body.

Despite his injuries, Marak reportedly reached Noonmati Police Station carrying the stick used in the assault and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Police said a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.