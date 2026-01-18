Youth dies jumping before Assam's new Vande Bharat on inaugural day

A 22-year-old man from Kukuwabatabari village died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at Pathsala railway station on Saturday night, January 17, police confirmed.

Jondeep Das, a resident of Kukuwabatabari in Bajali district, Assam, committed suicide by jumping before the 02075 Malda Town-Kamakhya AC Sleeper Vande Bharat Express, according to the railways' Chief Public Relations Officer speaking to India Today NE.

The incident occurred on the same day the train service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda, marking a major expansion of semi-high-speed rail connectivity to the Northeast.

Officials from the Rangiya Railway Government Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The tragedy has prompted fresh appeals from railway authorities urging the public to maintain safe distances from tracks and avoid approaching high-speed trains.

Legal formalities have been initiated following the incident at Pathsala, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bajali district in Assam.