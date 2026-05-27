Youth dies on spot after bike crashes in electric pole near Assam Assembly

A speeding motorcycle rider was killed after his vehicle crashed into an electric pole in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Tuesday, May 26 night.

According to reports, the deceased was riding a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle and was travelling from the Ganeshguri side when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the electric pole at high speed.

Following the collision, the motorcycle caught fire and was engulfed in flames within moments. The impact of the crash was severe, and the rider sustained critical burn injuries to his face and body.

The youth died on the spot, sources said. He was reportedly a resident of Dhemaji district.

Police personnel reached the scene soon after the accident and initiated necessary procedures. However, some local residents alleged that the ambulance arrived late despite police presence in the area at the time of the incident.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.