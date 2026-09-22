Youth dies, three injured in bike-scooter collision in Assam’s Sribhumi

A young man died and three others were injured after a motorcycle collided with a scooter in Sribhumi district’s Ratabari area.

The deceased has been identified as Muktar Hussain, also known as Shahajahan, a resident of Gandharajbari area under Ratabari Gaon Panchayat.

According to information available, the accident took place in front of Ratabari Chargola Hospital when Shahajahan was travelling on a scooter. A speeding motorcycle allegedly hit the scooter from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued Shahajahan and rushed him to the Chargola Mini Hospital. Doctors later advised that he be shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

However, according to family sources, he died on the way to Silchar.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area.

According to the family, the funeral prayer for Shahajahan will be held at 8:15 pm on September 22 in front of the Kazirbazar Jama Masjid.

Further details about the circumstances of the accident and the condition of the three injured persons are awaited.

