A youth tragically drowned while attempting to enjoy the Baregaon Waterfall in Guwahati's Chandubi area on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Hemanga Mazumdar.

Reports indicate that despite the area being marked as prohibited, Hemanga and three friends entered the waterfall for a refreshing dip. The incident took a tragic turn when they ventured into the depths of the waterfall.

While diving in, Hemanga was swept away by the powerful currents. His friends could not rescue him in time, leading to his untimely death.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and a search operation was launched. Hemanga’s body was recovered shortly after.