Youth electrocuted while repairing cable at Chandmari in Guwahati
A young man was electrocuted while repairing a telecommunication cable in Chandmari, Guwahati. The incident has raised concern as further details about the accident are awaited.
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Story highlights
- The deceased was identified as Sonmoni Baruah, a Pathsala resident
- Goswami Service in Chandmari was reported as the accident site
- Reports say he was carrying out repair work when contact occurred
A young man was electrocuted while repairing a telecommunication cable in Chandmari, Guwahati. The incident has raised concern as further details about the accident are awaited.
The deceased has been identified as Sonmoni Baruah, a resident of Pathsala.
According to reports, the incident occurred while he was carrying out cable repair work. He reportedly came in contact with electricity while climbing a ladder, leading to his electrocution.
The incident has triggered concern, while further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are awaited.
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