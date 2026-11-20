A young man was electrocuted while repairing a telecommunication cable in Chandmari, Guwahati. The incident has raised concern as further details about the accident are awaited.

The deceased has been identified as Sonmoni Baruah, a resident of Pathsala.

According to reports, the incident occurred while he was carrying out cable repair work. He reportedly came in contact with electricity while climbing a ladder, leading to his electrocution.

The incident has triggered concern, while further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are awaited.